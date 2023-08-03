Sioux City police respond to an early morning robbery

By Brandon Martin
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Police in Sioux City responded to a robbery in the 2000 block of S. Newton shortly after 4:30 on Aug. 3. When police arrived at the home they spoke with the two victims who told them an armed man and woman broke into the home.

Police say the victims were not injured and only threats were made. The suspects stole some property and left in a car. One of the victims saw the license plate number and gave that information to the police.

Police located the vehicle behind the Applewood Appartments and called in the S.W.A.T. team, a requirement when a weapon is used in a crime. Police obtained a search warrant to enter the apartments where they located the male suspect. The suspect surrendered without incident. Some of the stolen property was located.

The female has not been located and her face was covered during the robbery. She is described as 5′10″ and around 240 pounds. Police believe she may still be in the area. No charges have been filed in the case but say felony charges are possible. A handgun was used during the burglary

An estimated $1,000-$1,500 worth of property including purses, jewelry and cash were stolen.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Sioux City Police Department at (712) 279-6960

This is an ongoing investigation and more information may be added later.

