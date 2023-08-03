South Sioux City man arrested on multiple charges after high-speed pursuit

WINDOM, MN. (KUOO) - A South Sioux City, Nebraska man was arrested on multiple charges following a high-speed pursuit this past Sunday.

The Minnesota State Patrol informed the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and then the Windom Police Department of a white vehicle driving at over a hundred miles per hour on Highway 60, the vehicle having also been pursued by the Iowa State Patrol. A Jackson County Deputy spotted the vehicle shortly before noon traveling at a high rate of speed toward Heron Lake. It continued into Windom at 94 MPH, dodging police. The driver lost control of the vehicle a short time later on Highway 60 at 550th Avenue near Mountain Lake.

The suspect, 22-year-old Yonis Ahmed Abdi, got out of the vehicle and took off into a cornfield. Abdi was apprehended a short time later and was booked into the Cottonwood County jail on charges of receiving stolen property, theft of a motor vehicle, reckless driving and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.

(Courtesy Community First Broadcasting station KKOJ in Jackson, Mn.)

