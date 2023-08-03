University of Okoboji Winter Games unveils this year’s new logo

OKOBOJI, Iowa (KTIV) - It’s summer in Siouxland, but the Iowa Great Lakes are already making plans for this year’s University of Okoboji Winter Games.

The Iowa Great Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce has unveiled the logo for the 2024 University of Okoboji Winter Games. Kiley Zankowski, Director of Marketing and Events, says they’ve been working with a local marketing firm over the past several months in coming up with a logo.

”We really felt like this logo embraced the fun of the games with the color and then also, of course, the outdoors, giving us kind of that outdoor vibe that the whole event encompasses,” said Zankowski.

And even though we are still in the throes of summer, Zankowski says it’s full steam ahead when it comes to planning for Winter Games.

“So, we have about six months or less left until the event, but our office here has been planning since the day after last year’s event,” she said. “So, really looking forward to this next year, getting things going for the sneak peek coming up soon for apparel, just lots of things that come to fruition over the next couple months so that we can have a great event come January.”

The 44th U of O Winter Games will be held January 25th-28th, 2024, in the Iowa Great Lakes.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.