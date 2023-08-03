Woodbury County Fair’s new fundraiser, ‘Cow Pie Bingo’ plops onto the scene

MOVILLE, Iowa (KTIV) -Folks attending the Woodbury County Fair in Moville, Iowa, have the chance to win some moo-lah if they can guess where a cow will drop a pie.

The Woodbury County fair’s first game of Cow Pie Bingo is raising money for the fairgrounds. People purchase tickets for bingo at $20 a piece, and then a cow will be let loose on a grid marked on the ground of a fenced-in area. Wherever the cow decides to “make a deposit,” the owner of the square it lands on walks away with $500.

80% of the money raised will pay for improvements to the Woodbury County Fairgrounds. The other 20% will help improve “Old Town”, which is the part of the fairgrounds that features century-old buildings.

Students involved with the local 4H and FFA chapters also came out to help sell tickets.

“For a few years I had been thinking, our kids could do Cow Pie Bingo during the fair and raise money for the fair to help them support what they love and improve the county fair,” said Deb Vohs, a co-organizer of Cow Pie Bingo. “They’re taking time out of their fun at the fair to make this a fun activity and sell tickets.”

While Cow Pie Bingo isn’t brand new to Siouxland, it is new to the Woodbury County Fair, and it’s already gotten a lot of positive feedback.

“I think it makes sense, we’ve got the cattle, we’ve got the space, we’ve got people that might be interested in this and want to support the fair,” said Shawna Feddersen, a member of the Old Town Committee. “Everyone’s reaction is that it’s hilarious, that we’re going to stand around and wait for a cow to “go” and then you win money; everyone seems to think it’s very funny.”

In addition to Thursday night’s game of bingo, the fair will hold another game on Saturday at 6:00pm.

