The X’s dominate the Redhawks in game two of three game series

By Morgan Jones
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Explorers played in their longest game of the season on Tuesday night, lasting 4 hours and 15 minutes to be exact as they got the walk off win in 12 innings.

The Explorers have now had walk-off wins in three of their last 4 games and are aiming to take the series win over the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks.

The X’s jumped to an early lead in the bottom of the second as Matt Lloyd dribbles a ball to the infield, the pitcher tried to make the scoop play with his glove but can’t get it there in time, Miguel Sierra was able to touch home, the score is now 2-0.

Very next inning, runners at the corners, Daniel Perez smashes a three-run-bomb over the left field wall. The Explorers now lead 5-0.

In the fourth inning, Explorers had bases loaded with no outs and Vince Fernandez at the plate. He puts the ball in play, the first basemans’ only play is at second for the force out, but not without scoring Scott Ota extending their lead.

Holding the Redhawks to only nine innings, the X’s win 13-4. They are now in second place in the West Division with a record of 36-35, just in front of Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks with a record of 35-34.

