Around Siouxland: Camp High Hopes Miles for Smiles Poker Run

By KTIV Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -Rev your engines and join Camp High Hopes for a thrilling poker run through western Iowa on August 19th!

Enjoy the sights of this gorgeous drive while listening to live music, feasting on delicious food, playing games with friends old and new, and bidding in an exciting auction.

The ride starts at 10am in Bronson, Iowa at the Bronson Bar.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit their website here. You can also register the day of the event. Tickets range from $10-25.

