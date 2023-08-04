Dakota-Thurston County Fair parades through South Sioux City, NE

KTIV flings Bings in D-T Fair Parade
By Brandon Irvine
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - A number of county fairs are taking place throughout Siouxland this week, including in all three metro counties.

The Dakota-Thurston County Fair also got underway on Wednesday. Those two northeast Nebraska counties actually share a fair.

Thursday night, the fair parade wound its way through South Sioux City.

The KTIV crew was there too, flinging Bing candy bars to hungry folks along the route.

That included Katie Copple, Al Joens and Larry Wentz.

The fair continues through Sunday in Dakota City.

