Explorers sweep Fargo-Moorhead

By Morgan Jones
Aug. 3, 2023
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Explorers took the series win over the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks as they took a dominant 13-4 win in game two, but the two are still tied for second place in the West Division.

The X’s would look for the sweep tonight to bump up in the standings. Starting the game off in the second and living up the crowd, the umpire calls a foul-tip caught for strike three, batter Manuel Boscan didn’t like that call, and starts getting in the umps face and gets tosses for the rest of the night.

Following that in the third, after the X’s intentionally walk Scott Schreiber to load the bases, Peter Brookshaw hits a grand slam, Redhawks score first with a 4-0 lead. In the same inning, Explorers kicked things in gear as Tyler Rando slices a base hit down the right field line, putting the first on the board. The inning continued as Vince Fernandez poked a ball to left, and it’s out of the park. Two come into score, and the game is tied.

In the 5th inning, Vince Fernandez at the plate again, he pushes a ball to right field just far enough for Scott Ota to tag from third, giving Sioux City the lead.

The Explorers sweep Fargo-Moorhead winning 5-4. They are now 37-35 on the season and keep the second-place spot in the West Division.

