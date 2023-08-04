Farmers bring their concerns over China’s intellectual property theft to US House committee

On Thursday, farmers took their concerns about China stealing agricultural intellectual...
On Thursday, farmers took their concerns about China stealing agricultural intellectual property to the United States House Select Committee on Strategic Competition between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party.
By Brian Tabick
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DYSART, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, farmers took their concerns about China stealing agricultural intellectual property to the United States House Select Committee on Strategic Competition between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party.

Suzanne Shirbourn, the Iowa Soybean Association President and an Eastern Iowa farmer has been farming for the last 24 years. She said the thought of foreign nations like China stealing agricultural intellectual property has kept her up at night.

“A company who has researched and put investment research dollars into a new biotech, it costs roughly $150 million,” she said. “If you have an entity, come in and steal that, and they’re not paying for it, somebody has to pay.”

She said she hasn’t physically seen anyone stealing but believed the issue was costing farmers.

“Our input prices keep going up,” said Shirbourn.

Iowa has experienced thefts of agricultural products by Chinese operatives. In 2016 a man admitted to stealing inbred corn seeds from Iowa with the intent to send them to China. He received a prison sentence of three years. Something similar happened in 2012 with at least six people trying to steal agriculture trade secrets for China.

She said China was the largest consumer of US soybeans, buying 30% of the beans produced. That’s why she made sure lawmakers on the bipartisan United States House Select Committee on Strategic Competition between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party.

It’s a committee Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson sits on. Hinson said the Chinese stealing intellectual property gives them an unfair competitive advantage.

“Their goal is to create chaos, so we don’t do as well,” she said. “That’s why it’s important to spot these issues because we want to make sure that we are doing everything we can, and we have every system in place to protect ourselves.”

Shirbrourn said something needed to be done to stop the Chinese efforts, but that it needed to be done the right way.

“If we lose China, there is nobody else to make it up,” she said. “If we had almost all the other countries in the world buying soybeans from us, it still would not match what China is purchasing.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Basco man dies after being trapped in grain bin
One man killed after being trapped in grain bin
SWAT at Applewood Appts
Sioux City police searching for suspects after an early morning burglary
The Janssen family says their cat Tar is still missing following the fire.
Sioux City Fire Rescue battles house fire in Morningside
High Speed chase in Waterbury Stowe are leaves two men in the wind
South Sioux City man arrested on multiple charges after high-speed pursuit
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Taylor Swift announces more Eras Tour dates

Latest News

Oneonta Flooding
Oneonta Flooding
Dakota-Thurston County Fair parades through South Sioux City, NE
Three Nebraska counties hold town hall meeting to discuss Concealed Carry Law
Dakota, Thurston, and Dixon counties gathered together.
Three Nebraska counties hold town hall meeting to discuss Concealed Carry Law