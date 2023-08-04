A quiet day today with an active weekend ahead

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Friday Siouxland. We are seeing some dense fog being reported across the area. The fog will clear out before the afternoon hours and we are expecting a mostly cloudy day with temperatures near average. A stray shower or storm is possible during the day with a chance for isolated storms this evening. A marginal risk for severe weather is in place for western Siouxland.

Heading into Saturday the risk for severe weather will increase especially in the afternoon and evening hours. A slight risk of severe weather has been issued for the KTIV viewing area for damaging winds and large hail. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out as well. Showers and thunderstorms will remain possible overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.

As we approach the latter half of the weekend, lingering showers will be possible before conditions clear out Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will drop significantly behind a cold front moving through the area Saturday evening with highs on Sunday only in the mid 70s.

Temperatures will warm slightly early next week, but with highs forecasted in the low 80s, a below average stretch of temperatures will continue. Dry conditions are likely Monday and Tuesday before more showers and thunderstorms move in Wednesday.

