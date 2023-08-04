Severe storms become possible in Siouxland on Saturday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Friday gave us a lot of clouds and a few thundershowers that were able to develop in southern Siouxland during the afternoon.

Now get ready for storms that could potentially become severe over the weekend.

Any storms that form Friday evening will likely fade away toward sunset.

Then some stronger storms could get going in central Nebraska and maybe be a little strong as they approach far western Siouxland as midnight nears.

Those storms will lose their intensity as they push to the east as lows go into the upper 60s.

Saturday will see some showers and thunderstorms developing as the day goes along as highs will be in the low 80s.

Those storms will then become stronger after 5 pm as a line of those thunderstorms may be forming first in western Siouxland.

That line of storms will then move to the east with hail and wind being the primary threats although an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

The severe storms will likely move east of the KTIV viewing area by midnight although scattered showers and weaker thunderstorms could continue through the rest of the night.

Sunday is looking like a cool and rather wet day with scattered showers continuing with highs only in the low to mid 70s and a northwest that will be gusty going over 30 miles per hour at times.

The rain should move out of the KTIV viewing area Sunday night and Monday is looking like a drier and very pleasant day with highs near 80 degrees and it will be much less humid.

Will that pleasant weather be sticking around for long?

I’ll have a look at the latest 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

