Three Nebraska counties hold town hall meeting to discuss Concealed Carry Law

Dakota, Thurston, and Dixon counties gathered together.(KTIV)
By Acacia Phillips
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EMERSON, Neb. (KTIV) - Sheriffs from three northeast Nebraska counties got together, Thursday night, to answer questions about a Nebraska law, governing concealed carry, that goes into effect next month.

That law will allow a person 21-years-old, or older, to carry a concealed weapon, including a gun or knife, without a permit in the state of Nebraska.

Thursday night, the sheriffs of Dakota, Thurston and Dixon counties hosted a meeting for residents to ensure residents understood the impact of the law, how it was passed by lawmakers, and signed by the governor.

“Well it’s important about the bill, but it’s also important about the process and really talking to people about how the bill got here. Which is just not persistence from the people, but from the second house,” said Mike Hilgers, Nebraska Attorney General.

Some residents had questions about where Nebraskans are allowed to bring their concealed weapons. Many also asked if they had to tell an officer they are carrying a concealed weapon if they were ever pulled over.

Allowing the public to ask questions about the law was a big reason why organizers held this meeting.

“A lot of people have questions, and this is going to help alleviate those because nobody wants to get a penalty or citation for improper use of carrying of a firearm. We are hoping to kind of over edge that and kind of talk to people about things to watch and where to learn, and how to get along with this new legislation,” said one organizer, Nick Tramp.

The law goes into effect on September 10th, which is 90 days after the Unicameral adjourned its legislative session.

