‘Blood Donor Day’ collects enough donations to impact 450 lives

Blood Donor Day at Southern Hills Mall(KTIV)
By Acacia Phillips
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Every two seconds someone in the United States needs blood. That’s according to the American Red Cross.

Friday, dozens of Siouxlanders rolled up their sleeves to give the gift of life in a one-day blood donor drive put on by LifeServe Blood Center, UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s and KTIV.

The theme of this year’s donation drive was “Give More Birthdays”. That was in celebration of LifeServe’s 75-years of saving lives.

Every year, blood donor day is important because donations drop during the summer months. But, the need for blood is much greater during the summer.

“Blood Donor Day” is a way many can help make a difference.

“There’s no substitute for human blood products so volunteer blood donors make our world go round. If we don’t have them, our hospital patients don’t get the life saving blood they need. And donating local matters. The blood donated here in Siouxland stays in the Siouxland area. Our local hospitals don’t get their blood from anywhere else,” said Allison Brumels with LifeServe Blood Center.

Friday, LifeServe collected 161 blood donations, which will impact more than 450 lives.

