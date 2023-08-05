Campbell says Brahmer can add ‘great depth’ to an already deep tight end room

AMES, Iowa (KTIV) - Iowa State football’s fall camp is underway, and on Friday head coach Matt Campbell had the chance to share more about some of the positive takeaways he’s seen from his players.

One of those bright spots includes the former Pierce High School football star, Ben Brahmer. Back in December, the Cyclones flipped Brahmer who was a long-time Nebraska commit.

In his final high school football game, which resulted in a state title, Brahmer finished with 11 catches for 249 yards and three scores. That was a Nebraska state record for catches in a state championship game at that level.

Campbell described the Pierce High School alum as a huge recruiting win at the end of the recruiting period. He also described the tight end core as one of the Cyclone’s deepest positions.

“Ben is a guy that put on 20 pounds since the time he was here in June, to now he’s 241 pounds the first day of practice. You’re talking about a 6′7 kid that physically can add great depth to what I would already say is one of the deepest positions on our team right now and that’s the tight end group,” said Matt Campbell, Iowa State football head coach.

Friday wrapped up day three of camp for the Cyclones. Iowa State is scheduled to start their season on Saturday, September 2 against UNI.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.