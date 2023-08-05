Matt Campbell takes the stage at Iowa State football media day

AMES, Iowa (KTIV) - The start of fall camp for college football always comes with the first chance to hear from players and coaches on their thoughts and expectations for the upcoming season.

That was the case as Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell took the stage, but this media day was a bit different.

The focus would typically be on how this football program plans to improve from last season’s 4-8 campaign, and how new pieces are molding together to create a new team identity. But this time around, the focus was of course on the hot topic of gambling and the three Iowa State athletes involved including quarterback Hunter Dekkers.

It was Campbell’s first opportunity to make a comment, but his thoughts were limited due to the nature of an on-going investigation. He did emphasize his role in continuing to be there to support all of his players.

“The issue at hand is a society issue. And the reality of it is, society issues are always going to challenge the culture, whether it’s your family culture, or your football culture. And what you are always constantly trying to do is educate your young people to make great decisions, to make great choices, and to put them in the best position to be successful and become the best men that they can possibly be,” said Matt Campbell, Iowa State football head coach.

Campbell said regardless of the outside noise, fall camp is an opportunity for everyone to step up and get reps. There were of course many questions about Campbell’s direction he plans to go in terms of a quarterback. He says they plan to watch the competition unfold.

“I think we’ve got to continue to have a challenging fall camp, which we were going to have no matter what the situation was. And continue to watch these guys grow forward. I’m really confident in the who, and I’m really confident in their talent, and I really look forward to watching that group develop,” said Campbell.

Campbell also said that running back Jirehl Brock has not been practicing with the team noting that players are not practicing for “a multitude of different reasons.”

