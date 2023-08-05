North Sioux Days makes its return

By Connor Trett
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. -It’s a blast from the past with the return of North Sioux days, aptly named, North Sioux Days part 2.

What was once a summertime staple up in South Dakota is making its return. The event was held at Centennial Park in North Sioux City with booths from local businesses and vendors from around the area along with a food truck and classic cars.

“North Sioux Days was around back when I was a kid, and then that went away. We had splash days last year, but then that got cancelled,” said the event’s organizer, Brad Green. “Then I went and tried to put this together just to get our community involved with our local businesses and vendors.”

In the coming years, there are hopes to expand North Sioux Days to larger venues, and over multiple days.

