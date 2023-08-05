Prosecutors won’t seek death penalty in Dakota Dunes murder case

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Prosecutors won’t seek the death penalty in the case of Alfredo Castellanos-Rosales, the suspect accused of killing Jordan “Jordy” Beardshear inside her Dakota Dunes apartment on April 25, 2023. That’s according to Shane Christiansen, the father of the victim.

Christiansen says prosecutors told him they wouldn’t seek the death penalty because more resources would be available to the suspect to fight his case.

“He would ultimately get a 2nd or 3rd lawyer as well as a lot of pro-bono help trying to get their name out there,” Christiansen said in a message.

Christiansen also said Castellanos-Rosales only meets “maybe 2″ of the criteria for the death penalty. “He needs to be around 4-5″ for prosecutors to have a decent chance of attaining the death penalty, he said.

“Anything less has failed in south Dakota in the past,” Christiansen said. Instead of the death penalty, he said, prosecutors will seek a life sentence.

“(The prosecutors will ask) the judge (to) assign numbers instead of letters, and ask for 200 years, because after good time it’s still 100 years, so he won’t be free again,” Christiansen said.

The judge had given prosecutors until August 14 to file a notice indicating if they would seek the death penalty. Another hearing is scheduled for August 18, 2023 at 9 a.m. inside the Union County Courthouse.

The trial is scheduled to start on May 28, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. Final proposed jury instructions are due two weeks earlier on May 14.

Authorities found Beardshear’s body inside her Dakota Dunes apartment back on April 26 with “significant injuries,” including stab wounds.

In court documents, an agent with South Dakota’s Division of Criminal Investigation said Castellanos-Rosales’ cell phone was near Beardshear’s apartment between 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on April 25. Cell phone data also shows Castellanos-Rosales was near the same location that Beardshear’s phone was. Witness statements also put Beardshear at her apartment around 8:30 p.m. on April 25 while she was waiting for Castellanos-Rosales to pick up her son. Authorities say Beardshear and Castellanos-Rosales had a child together.

An arrest warrant for Castellanos-Rosales was issued on April 27. He was apprehended in Mexico on May 12 and was brought back to South Dakota on June 8.

