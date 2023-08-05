Scattered severe thunderstorms possible Saturday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Well we are in for an active weather weekend across Siouxland. Showers and storms are possible beginning in the afternoon hours on Saturday. The threat will become more widespread as time goes on. Depending on how much cloud cover can leave the area and when will help determine our threat. If the clouds exit early the severe weather threat will increase. Damaging winds, large hail, and an isolated tornado are possible. Regardless, anyone with outdoor plans Saturday should stay weather aware for any storm development.

A cold front moving through late Saturday will limit our temperatures significantly heading into Sunday. Low 70s are expected across the area with cloud cover and rain helping to limit our temperatures as well. Our average high for this time of year is 84 degrees. Occasional light to moderate rain will be likely as a low-pressure system moves through the area. Rainfall amounts from Saturday and Sunday may exceed 1 inch in some locations.

Heading into next week, temperatures will climb to around 80 degrees with partly cloudy skies on Monday. Low 80s can be expected both Tuesday and Wednesday with rain chances increasing once again.

How long can we expect this cool trend to last?

Stay tuned to News 4 at 6 and 10 for the latest.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.