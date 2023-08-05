Severe weather threat increasing late Saturday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Cloud cover has diminished across Siouxland this afternoon and has primed the atmosphere for severe weather. Showers and storms continue to be likely in the afternoon hours Saturday and winding down by 10pm. The threat for severe weather will become more widespread as time goes on into Saturday evening.

Damaging winds, large hail, and a few tornadoes are possible. Please stay weather aware throughout the evening.

A cold front moving through late Saturday will limit our temperatures significantly heading into Sunday. Highs will struggle to get to 70 degrees with bountiful cloud cover and semi-steady rainfall throughout the daytime. Occasional light to moderate rain will be likely as a low-pressure system moves through the area. Rainfall amounts from Saturday and Sunday may exceed 1 inch in some locations.

Highs will creep up to around 80 degrees with partly cloudy skies on Monday. Low 80s can be expected both Tuesday and Wednesday with rain chances increasing once again.

Cooler than normal highs will linger throughout the next week and into next weekend.

