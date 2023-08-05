Severe weather threat increasing late Saturday

Severe Weather Outlook
Severe Weather Outlook(KTIV)
By Cat Taylor
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Cloud cover has diminished across Siouxland this afternoon and has primed the atmosphere for severe weather. Showers and storms continue to be likely in the afternoon hours Saturday and winding down by 10pm. The threat for severe weather will become more widespread as time goes on into Saturday evening.

Damaging winds, large hail, and a few tornadoes are possible. Please stay weather aware throughout the evening.

A cold front moving through late Saturday will limit our temperatures significantly heading into Sunday. Highs will struggle to get to 70 degrees with bountiful cloud cover and semi-steady rainfall throughout the daytime. Occasional light to moderate rain will be likely as a low-pressure system moves through the area. Rainfall amounts from Saturday and Sunday may exceed 1 inch in some locations.

Highs will creep up to around 80 degrees with partly cloudy skies on Monday. Low 80s can be expected both Tuesday and Wednesday with rain chances increasing once again.

Cooler than normal highs will linger throughout the next week and into next weekend.

Stay tuned to News 4 at 6 and 10 for the latest.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux City Police identify victim in Metropolitan Street shooting
A layout of the project Lieber Construction hope to break ground on this Fall
Plans for more than 130 housing plots in Sioux City just steps away from being finalized
CT woman stuck on flight with no air conditioning for 7 hours
Passengers were stuck on plane for 7 hours with no air conditioning, no food or water provided, woman says
FILE - A Wells Fargo office in New York displays its logos at its ATM, Jan. 13, 2021.
Wells Fargo bank customers report missing deposits
Shannon Renee Karr was taken into custody and charged with capital murder, police said.
7-year-old boy found shot to death; mom charged with murder, police say

Latest News

Carmelo's Morning Forecast
Scattered severe thunderstorms possible Saturday
Carmelo's Morning Forecast
Carmelo's Morning Forecast
Severe Weather Outlook
Severe storms become possible in Siouxland on Saturday
Severe Weather Outlook
Severe storms become possible in Siouxland on Saturday