Sioux City Police investigating Saturday afternoon shooting

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Authorities are investigating a shooting on Sioux City’s west side Saturday afternoon.

Sioux City Police were called to the 1400 block of West 3rd Street around 2 p.m. Saturday for reports of a shooting. Authorities tell KTIV that one gunshot was reported. When police arrived at the scene, they found blood in the street and followed the trail to a nearby house before the trail stopped.

At this time, police have not located the person who was injured or the individual who may have fired the shot.

One shell casing, believed to be from a handgun, was recovered.

This is an ongoing investigation. This story will be updated as more information is released from authorities.

