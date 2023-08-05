Sioux City Police investigating Saturday afternoon shooting

Sioux City Police investigating Saturday afternoon shooting
Sioux City Police investigating Saturday afternoon shooting(KTIV)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Authorities are investigating a shooting on Sioux City’s west side Saturday afternoon.

Sioux City Police were called to the 1400 block of West 3rd Street around 2 p.m. Saturday for reports of a shooting. Authorities tell KTIV that one gunshot was reported. When police arrived at the scene, they found blood in the street and followed the trail to a nearby house before the trail stopped.

At this time, police have not located the person who was injured or the individual who may have fired the shot.

One shell casing, believed to be from a handgun, was recovered.

This is an ongoing investigation. This story will be updated as more information is released from authorities.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux City Police identify victim in Metropolitan Street shooting
A layout of the project Lieber Construction hope to break ground on this Fall
Plans for more than 130 housing plots in Sioux City just steps away from being finalized
CT woman stuck on flight with no air conditioning for 7 hours
Passengers were stuck on plane for 7 hours with no air conditioning, no food or water provided, woman says
FILE - A Wells Fargo office in New York displays its logos at its ATM, Jan. 13, 2021.
Wells Fargo bank customers report missing deposits
Shannon Renee Karr was taken into custody and charged with capital murder, police said.
7-year-old boy found shot to death; mom charged with murder, police say

Latest News

‘Blood Donor Day’ collects enough donations to impact 450 lives
Blood Donor Day at Southern Hills Mall
‘Blood Donor Day’ collects enough donations to impact 450 lives
Alfredo Castellanos-Rosales is accused of killing a woman at a Dakota Dunes, South Dakota...
Prosecutors won’t seek death penalty in Dakota Dunes murder case
One year since Laurel, NE killings