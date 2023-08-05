Sioux County Sheriff: No travel advised in Sioux Center from flash floods

By KTIV Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A tornado-warned storm moved through Sioux County Saturday afternoon dropping heavy rain in Sioux Center and Rock Valley.

Due to the flooded streets, the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office has issued a no-travel advisory in Sioux Center, saying several vehicles are already stuck in the standing water.

Several streets in nearby Rock Valley are also impassible from flooding.

A funnel was captured on camera and sent to the KTIV newsroom.

More severe weather is expected across Siouxland Saturday afternoon and evening.

