Annual walk raises money for the American Heart Association

By Connor Trett
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -The Siouxland Heart Walk is held every year in order to raise awareness and funding for the American Heart Association.

On Saturday afternoon, hundreds were in attendance to walk and raise money for the American Heart Association with a goal to raise $56,000. Local businesses and American Heart Association volunteers, as well as heart disease and stroke survivors, participated in the walk, and KTIV caught up with some heart condition survivors.

“I had my first heart incident in 2015 and I’ve had two more since then. I’ve got a handful of stints inside of me,” said a heart condition survivor, and the Co-Director of the walk, Mark Feiner. “I’m happy to still be above ground, and I want to help raise awareness and educate folks so they know what the warning signs are and can help themselves.”

Other participants included a one-year-old heart condition survivor named Shelby and her family, who dawned red tutus to the walk.

“So she was going to be the only one wearing one, well it turns out I decided to be funny and I ordered a bunch more, so I said ok everyone can wear a tutu now,” said father Christopher Cluck, who’s daughter Shelby is a heart warrior. “It’s absolutely huge to us, all the love and support from all the people that come out, it’s tremendous. We never imagined having this much support when we found out we were having Shelby.”

Over 300 people attend and raised over $44,000.

KTIV’s Larry Wentz was the event emcee.

If you weren’t able to make it to the walk and would still like to donate, click here.

