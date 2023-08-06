Disaster Proclamation declared for Sioux County

SIOUX COUNTY, IA (KTIV)- Gov. Kim Reynolds, (R) Iowa, issued a disaster proclamation for two Iowa counties Sunday night following severe weather on Saturday.

Sioux County is one of the two counties, they saw several inches of heavy rain and a confirmed tornado within the county yesterday afternoon.

The heavy rain led to flash flooding in several towns including Sioux Center, Boyden and Rock Valley.

The other county included in the proclamation made by Reynolds is Lee County.

Residents in Sioux and Lee counties can apply for grants up to $5,000 to help with storm damage repairs.

