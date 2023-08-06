Dixon County Sheriff’s Office investigating drowning at Ponca State Park Sunday

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Clayton Anderson
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PONCA, NE (KTIV) - The Dixon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drowning over the weekend.

The Dixon County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for assistance Saturday around 5 p.m. for after a caller reported that her husband was drowning near the dock and had submerged under water and did not resurface according to a news release from the Dixon County Sheriff Tom Decker.

According to the release, deputies responded along with Ponca Fire & Rescue, Dixon County Emergency Management, Nebraska Game & Parks, South Dakota Game & Parks, Dakota County Emergency Management, Dakota City Fire & Rescue, American Red Cross as well as the Yankton Dive Team.

Search efforts were called off just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Crews were back out at the boat dock early Sunday morning to resume recovery efforts.

According to the release sent out Sunday, the boat ramp at Ponca State Park is closed to the public.

