KTIV launches production changes, a brand new on-air look

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - You may have noticed that things look a little different starting Sunday night when watching KTIV, over the last several months we’ve been making some changes here on Signal Hill to give all our viewers a better newscast experience.

Many of you probably wonder how KTIV News 4 gets on the air. Well, if it wasn’t for the amazing production department, News 4 wouldn’t be possible.

“We’ve always been a first-class operation you know we’ve always done the best we can with what we have but now we’re in a space that really is a beautiful space, beautiful equipment and be able to do some really great things with it,” said Keith W. Bliven, KTIV Director of Operations.

In April of 2022, talks began with KTIV management and KTIV’s owners, Gray Television, about the construction of a brand-new production center. This would require a major renovation and rebuild of KTIV. The new layout was drawn up and the first sledgehammer was swung in January.

Construction would come in several phases. Walls would come down, and new ones would go up. Our engineers had to maintain current technology while building and installing new technology.

Gone is the old production center. In its place is a brand-new look for the production center, and KTIV’s newscasts.

New audio equipment, new computers, new software, and new graphics enhance the way KTIV brings you the news.

“It’s actually really rewarding seeing how everything is looking knowing what we’ve done to get to this point,” said Alexis Patterson, KTIV’s Chief Engineer.

Our production crew would go through weeks of training to be able to use the new software and still put on our regularly scheduled newscasts.

“I feel great about this transition, I’ve been in television quite a while and it gets easier and easier to do my job with this transition and we can do more things for our viewers,” said MaryAnn Farley, KTIV Director.

The team switched over to the new technology and settled into the new production center.

“It’s an exciting time on Signal Hill and one of the great things about being part of Grey Television is how much they invest in their local broadcasters and the investments they’ve made for KTIV with this technology just allow us to enhance and better serve our customers,” said Bridget Breen, KTIV Vice President & General Manager.

KTIV remains committed to serving Siouxland and we thank you, for spending your time, with us. We hope you enjoy the new look of KTIV News 4.

