Local organization building beds for families in need

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -A local philanthropic organization had a community work day to build beds for those in need around the Sioux City metro.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace has been building and distributing twin-size beds to families in need since 2021. And thanks to outreach on Facebook, dozens of people from around the community came in to help build around 45 more beds in just a few hours.

Since opening less than 2 years ago, more than 800 beds have already been given to kids who need a place to sleep completely free of charge. And KTIV was there to ask some of the volunteers for stories that stick out to them during their time with the organization.

“This young man, probably 14 or 15 years old, wanted to help put his bed together. He put the frame together and got the bedding together. And when it was all done he looked at it, went over to his mom and just cried. I was a bawling mess, it was so awesome,” said one SHP volunteer, Del Oliviel. “We love doing this; our passion is providing beds for kids who don’t have them.”

Some who came out to volunteer this morning have been donating their time and skills to the organization since the start.

“I’ve been in on somewhere between 500 and 600 beds, and we’re up to I think 814,” said another volunteer Sue Mullin. “It is just amazing how excited they get, and the fact that we’ve had children that have said ‘this is the first bed that is just mine.’”

If you would like to volunteer or donate to Sleep in Heavenly Peace, you can reach out to them on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.