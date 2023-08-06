Rain slows down Sunday night but more arrives midweek

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After incredible amounts of rain fell in northwest Iowa Saturday, Sunday was rainy and cool with highs struggling to get to 70 degrees. Rain will end late Sunday evening and skies will slowly clear into the overnight.

Temperatures will warm near 80 degrees to start the week but will be considered below normal for the beginning of August. Moisture will remain in place through much of this week allowing for more rain chances each day.

Our next best chance at rainfall is Tuesday night into Wednesday where scattered showers and thunderstorms will be fairly widespread. This rainfall will keep Wednesday’s temperatures in the upper 70s once again.

Highs will surge to the mid-80s to end the week before another cold front passes through just in time for the weekend. Highs this weekend are expected to remain the upper 70s with low humidity. Cooler than normal highs will linger into next week.

