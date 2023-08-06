Rainy Sunday ahead

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Heavy rainfall moved into parts of Siouxland on Saturday with slow moving showers and thunderstorms. Rainfall reports ranged from just over an inch at Sioux Gateway to ten inches in Sioux Center. To put it plainly, it was a very active start to the weekend. Unfortunately, more rainfall is on the way Sunday. A low-pressure system is slowly making its way through the area providing occasional rain chances until the evening and possibly the overnight hours as well. Temperatures this afternoon will remain in the 60s in most locations providing an unusually cool August afternoon.

We will get a break from the rain and an increase in our temperatures on Monday. Expect partly cloudy skies with temperatures climbing into the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds out of the north will keep us from rising back to near average temperatures.

On Tuesday, highs will rise slightly into the low 80s, but isolated thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening hours. The best chance for rain will occur overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. We will cool back down into the 70s on Wednesday with scattered thunderstorm chances throughout the day.

Later into next week temperatures return to near average with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Rain chances also appear to be low at this time.

Is there a significant warmup next weekend or will the trend of similar temperatures continue?

