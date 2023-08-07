Around Siouxland: Sunrise Retirement 31st Annual Siouxland Senior Open

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sunrise Retirement Community in Sioux City is holding their annual Siouxland Senior Open golf tournament on August 18th at Two Rivers Golf Club.

This event is for senior aged 50 and older, but there are later tee times for those younger golfers that would like to participate.

To register for this event, you can go to Two Rivers’ website here.

