Car smashes through fence and plunges into South Sioux City pool

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - An otherwise ordinary Sunday night in South Sioux City was interrupted when a car crashed through a fence and drove into a pool behind a home. The family living there saw the whole thing happen.

At around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, a silver sedan made a right turn onto G Street, jumped the curb, drove through a neighboring yard, broke through their fence and finally stopped in the pool in the backyard.

“We heard the car crash through the fence,” said McCune. “So, we looked up just in time to see the car launch into the pool. It looked like a movie.”

“There was wood everywhere,” said Dylan, McCune’s son. “And then I saw a big splash.”

Jennifer McCune and her kids were eating dinner after watching the latest “Mission Impossible” at the theater. When they saw the crash, they thought the movie might have come to life.

Autoplay Caption

“We all kind of went into action,” said Jennifer. “One of us called 911, my husband was out here helping them get out of the car, we were trying to grab the dog. There was just chaos everywhere.”

McCune’s husband is an EMT and helped get the driver out of the car before authorities arrived. From there, they all waited for the tow truck to pull the car out.

“They had to lower the back of the tow truck into the pool, essentially, to pull it out,” said Jennifer.

You might think that watching a car crash through your fence into your backyard would be a once-in-a-lifetime experience. However, this actually isn’t the first time that this has happened to the McCune Family.

“The last time, it did take out almost all of the privacy fence and it totaled both of our cars in the driveway,” said Jennifer. “And that happened 11 years ago.”

But Jennifer is confident that both incidents were no more than freak accidents.

“It could happen anywhere at any time,” said Jennifer. “I don’t think it was a matter of location. The police officers did tell us after that it was a new driver, so he was learning how to navigate the gas and the brake, and just panicked with an incident at the corner.”

Jennifer said she plans on reinforcing the fence just in case something like this happens again.

“Nobody was hurt, you know, and that’s the big thing,” said Jennifer. “If it’s a fence and a pool, we can handle that.”

Jennifer says that insurance should cover the cost of repairs. She says her family should hopefully be able to use the pool again in about three weeks.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.