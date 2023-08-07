Coaches Corner: ‘They never give up, they try to find a way’ - Explorers overcome adversity as they push for the playoffs

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - When it comes to the Sioux City Explorers, there is one person who brings the fire and passion night after night.

That would be manager Steve Montgomery who’s the winningest manager in team history. His ninth season with the Explorers has been a thriller from the team overcoming injuries, to finding a way to bump up to second place staying very much alive in the playoff race. So far, he’s described this season as a roller coaster of emotions.

“It’s really been a roller coaster. Really the one thing that really summarizes our season this year has been injuries. We haven’t been healthy since game 11 of the season. So, from game 11, till now, we’ve had someone on the disabled list, not available to us and such. So my hat’s off to Bruce Fischbach our trainer because he’s been really busy this year,” said Steve Montgomery, Sioux City Explorers manager.

Regardless of the challenges this team might face, they never hang their heads always finding a way to get back in the win column.

“They never give up. They try to find a way. And even the first time we’ve been shut out all year, we lose 4-0, every inning was trying to find a way, and I think that’s a mantra of this team is just find a way find a way. We know we’re not going to be an offense that’s going to go out there and go 7-8-9 runs in an inning. We’re going to chip away, and rely on our pitchers to keep us in the ballgame,” said Montgomery.

It’s a long summer for Montgomery and the Explorers as they play a 100-game regular season. But for Montgomery, it’s always fulfilling to see the way players grow from the start of the season, overcoming all kinds of adversity.

“It’s fulfilling... it’s overcoming adversity. You know, it’s easy to give up. It’s easy just to say, ‘Okay, I’ve been released, I’m going to go get a normal job and go out in the real world.’ And these guys come in every single day, they work hard at it. What people don’t see is that guys are there at one or two o’clock in the afternoon putting in extra work for that night’s game. They’re putting in a 9,10, 11 hour day, so it’s rewarding in that aspect. But to see those guys make their Major League debuts and then to call us and tell us you were the main reason why... it makes you want to do this job and makes it very fulfilling,” said Montgomery.

