Flood relief buckets provided for Sioux Center residents

The American Red Cross and Salvation Army provided flood relief buckets to Sioux Center residents following Saturday's flood.(KTIV)
By Connor Trett
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -Following Saturday’s storm where Sioux Center got hit with over 10 inches of rain, and Governor Reynolds made a disaster proclamation for Sioux County, some organizations came forward to provide aid to residents.

The Salvation Army and American Red Cross dropped off fllod clean up kits for Sioux Center residents to take home. The kits contained bleach, a mop, a sponge, gloves, garbage bags and more. They were set outside Sioux Center’s Fire Station 1 for anyone to come by and pick up for free.

