Foggy start to the week, and a chance of storms Tuesday evening

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Monday, Siouxland. This morning we are waking up to temperatures in the 50s and 60s, and dew points are also in the 50s and 60s. Because of that, we have patchy, dense fog developing in the Siouxland area.

Especially into our northern towns and counties this morning. Besides the fog, we are seeing a mostly clear start to the day as clouds continue to exit the region as the low pressure continues to move east this morning.

Today we are forecasting a partly to mostly sunny day with highs climbing into the upper 70s to low 80s across the Siouxland area. The wind will be out of the northwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour, which will make it a nice, below-average day here in Siouxland. This afternoon there is a chance of a stray shower, but the chance is on the lower end.

Tonight, we are expecting a partly cloudy night with below-average to cool temperatures with lows in the 50s and 60s. The wind will be on the calmer side, around 5 miles per hour out of the northwest.

Over into western Siouxland, there is a chance of a storm moving through, but we are not forecasting anything severe. Just a good-ole thunderstorm.

Tomorrow will be a bit cloudier, with some sunshine throughout the day. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s across the region, with wind out of the south at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Then, by the evening hours of Tuesday, we could be seeing some stronger thunderstorms developing in western parts of the Siouxland region.

Because there is a chance of severe weather in the afternoon hours of Tuesday, the Storm Prediction Center has put western Siouxland at a marginal risk of seeing severe weather.

I have all the details in the attached video and on News 4 at Noon.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.