Former Dickinson County Attorney has license reinstated

(.)
By KUOO Radio
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKINSON COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - The former county attorney for Dickinson County, Iowa has had her license reinstated after it was suspended last year.

According to the Iowa Capitol Dispatch, the Iowa Supreme Court reinstated Amy Zenor’s license recently.

Zenor’s license was suspended in November 2022 after she was charged with public intoxication after showing up drunk for work at the Dickinson County Courthouse. She pleaded guilty to the charge back on March 2023. Zenor previously disputed the charge, saying during the incident she was suffering from a condition that makes her appear to be intoxicated without actually consuming alcohol.

The Iowa Capitol Dispatch article states Zenor is now prosecuting cases in Palo Alto County.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Dixon County Sheriff’s Office investigating drowning at Ponca State Park Sunday
A tornado-warned storm moved through Sioux County Saturday afternoon dropping heavy rain in...
Disaster Proclamation declared for Sioux County
A brand new production facility launched Sunday at KTIV.
KTIV launches production changes, a brand new on-air look
A tornado-warned storm moved through Sioux County Saturday afternoon dropping heavy rain in...
Sioux County Sheriff: No travel advised in Sioux Center Saturday due to flash floods
Sioux City Police investigating Saturday afternoon shooting
Sioux City Police investigating Saturday afternoon shooting

Latest News

Sheriff: Man arrested for driving intoxicated with a 10-year-old in the car
‘Idol Across America’ holding virtual auditions across the country
Iowa Wesleyan University auctioned off piece by piece after closure
Iowa Wesleyan University auctioned off piece by piece after closure
Iowa Wesleyan University auctioned off piece by piece after closure
Iowa Wesleyan University auctioned off piece by piece after closure