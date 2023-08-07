Former Dickinson County Attorney has license reinstated

DICKINSON COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - The former county attorney for Dickinson County, Iowa has had her license reinstated after it was suspended last year.

According to the Iowa Capitol Dispatch, the Iowa Supreme Court reinstated Amy Zenor’s license recently.

Zenor’s license was suspended in November 2022 after she was charged with public intoxication after showing up drunk for work at the Dickinson County Courthouse. She pleaded guilty to the charge back on March 2023. Zenor previously disputed the charge, saying during the incident she was suffering from a condition that makes her appear to be intoxicated without actually consuming alcohol.

The Iowa Capitol Dispatch article states Zenor is now prosecuting cases in Palo Alto County.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.