Former North High School coach found guilty of sexual exploitation

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A man who once worked at Sioux City North High School was found guilty of a sexual exploitation charge involving multiple students.

Court documents show a jury found 41-year-old Abdier Marrero guilty of sexual exploitation by a school employee. The charge stems from when Marrero was a counselor and the head cross-country coach at North High.

According to court documents, in 2021 a female student-athlete at North High came forward and told authorities Marrero had inappropriately touched her on numerous occasions. Additionally, she claimed Marrero regularly called her out of class to come to his office, during which he made inappropriate comments about her.

As Sioux City Police investigated these claims, more female student-athletes came forward. They also claimed Marrero inappropriately touched them and made lewd comments toward them. During interviews, the students told police that Marrero’s behavior had become “normalized.” Documents state all the incidents the students reported happened between 2018 and 2021.

Court documents state Marrero was hired by the Sioux City Community School District back in 2007 as a cross-country and track coach with North High. In 2012, Marrero became the school’s head cross-country and track coach. Then in 2020, Marrero became a counselor for the school.

When police interviewed Marrero about the allegations, court documents say he admitted to inappropriately touching the students and making inappropriate comments.

The school district says on Dec. 14, 2021, Marrero resigned from his position as a counselor and coach at North High School.

There has been no date set for Marrero’s sentencing. Since he was found guilty of an aggravated misdemeanor, he faces up to two years in prison.

