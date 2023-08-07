‘Idol Across America’ holding virtual auditions across the country

By KTIV Staff and Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (Dakota News Now/KTIV) - Producers of the hit singing competition “American Idol” have been holding virtual auditions for the newest season, and special audition days are coming up this August for residents in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota.

For the fourth year in a row, “Idol Across America,” an updated version of the original American Idol program, will host a virtual audition day in all 50 US states as well as Washington, D.C. South Dakota and Nebraska’s auditions are on Wednesday, Aug. 9, while Iowa’s auditions are on Monday, Aug. 28.

Those who want to have their voice heard by celebrity judges and viewers around the country will have the opportunity to audition via Zoom with an American Idol producer.

“What makes this audition process so much fun is meeting talent,” said producer Melissa Elfar. “Meeting people from all across the country. American Idol is the only show that leaves no stone, or no state left unturned. We go everywhere. We touch every single state. We want anyone who wants to audition to have the opportunity to audition. What makes it fun and exciting is meeting people and hearing stories and hearing so many amazing songs and so much great talent.”

If you aren’t able to make the auditions, you can still submit an audition video for consideration. All participants must be at least 15 years old.

You can learn more about Idol Across America virtual auditions here.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Dixon County Sheriff’s Office investigating drowning at Ponca State Park Sunday
A tornado-warned storm moved through Sioux County Saturday afternoon dropping heavy rain in...
Disaster Proclamation declared for Sioux County
A brand new production facility launched Sunday at KTIV.
KTIV launches production changes, a brand new on-air look
A tornado-warned storm moved through Sioux County Saturday afternoon dropping heavy rain in...
Sioux County Sheriff: No travel advised in Sioux Center Saturday due to flash floods
Sioux City Police investigating Saturday afternoon shooting
Sioux City Police investigating Saturday afternoon shooting

Latest News

A car ended up going through a South Sioux City fence and landing in a residential pool. Photo...
Car drives into South Sioux City Pool
Sheriff: Man arrested for driving intoxicated with a 10-year-old in the car
Former Dickinson County Attorney has license reinstated
Iowa Wesleyan University auctioned off piece by piece after closure
Iowa Wesleyan University auctioned off piece by piece after closure