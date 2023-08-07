Multi-vehicle accident slows traffic on Highway 9 near Allen, Neb. Sunday

Multi-vehicle accident slows traffic on Highway 9 near Allen, Neb. Sunday
Multi-vehicle accident slows traffic on Highway 9 near Allen, Neb. Sunday
By KTIV Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ALLEN, Neb. (KTIV) - Rescue crews in Dixon County also responding to a multiple-vehicle crash on Highway 9 outside Allen, Nebraska Sunday afternoon.

That accident happened just before 2 p.m. According to one witness on the scene, a car, a camper and a truck with a boat were involved in the accident.

Few details are known at this hour.

We have reached out to the Dixon County Sheriff’s Office for further information.

