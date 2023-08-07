Multi-vehicle accident slows traffic on Highway 9 near Allen, Neb. Sunday

ALLEN, Neb. (KTIV) - Rescue crews in Dixon County also responding to a multiple-vehicle crash on Highway 9 outside Allen, Nebraska Sunday afternoon.

That accident happened just before 2 p.m. According to one witness on the scene, a car, a camper and a truck with a boat were involved in the accident.

Few details are known at this hour.

We have reached out to the Dixon County Sheriff’s Office for further information.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.