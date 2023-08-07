Next chance of storms arriving Tuesday night

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Temperatures were hovering close to 80 degrees Monday afternoon as a couple very isolated showers formed in the region.

There will still be a slight chance of an isolated shower Monday evening, before we go to partly cloudy skies with lows pretty comfortable in the upper 50s.

While there could be a small chance of a morning shower on Tuesday, the majority of the day should stay dry although we’ll see some clouds throughout the day with highs near 80 degrees with a light southwest wind.

Our next chance of rain arrives Tuesday night when thunderstorms will likely move their way through the region.

Much of Siouxland will be in a marginal risk of severe storms with some hail and gusty winds possible as lows head into the low 60s.

We could see some of those thunderstorms linger into Wednesday morning before they start to move out of the area with highs again near 80 degrees.

We’ll warm things up some heading into Thursday as highs get into the mid 80s under partly cloudy skies.

We could see another round of thunderstorms move through Saturday night as well before we dry back out Friday with highs on Friday in the mid to upper 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Will more rain affect us over the weekend?

I’ll have a look at the latest 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

