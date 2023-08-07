Next chance of storms arriving Tuesday night

Severe Weather Outlook
Severe Weather Outlook(KTIV)
By Ron Demers
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Temperatures were hovering close to 80 degrees Monday afternoon as a couple very isolated showers formed in the region.

There will still be a slight chance of an isolated shower Monday evening, before we go to partly cloudy skies with lows pretty comfortable in the upper 50s.

While there could be a small chance of a morning shower on Tuesday, the majority of the day should stay dry although we’ll see some clouds throughout the day with highs near 80 degrees with a light southwest wind.

Our next chance of rain arrives Tuesday night when thunderstorms will likely move their way through the region.

Much of Siouxland will be in a marginal risk of severe storms with some hail and gusty winds possible as lows head into the low 60s.

We could see some of those thunderstorms linger into Wednesday morning before they start to move out of the area with highs again near 80 degrees.

We’ll warm things up some heading into Thursday as highs get into the mid 80s under partly cloudy skies.

We could see another round of thunderstorms move through Saturday night as well before we dry back out Friday with highs on Friday in the mid to upper 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Will more rain affect us over the weekend?

I’ll have a look at the latest 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Dixon County Sheriff’s Office investigating drowning at Ponca State Park Sunday
A tornado-warned storm moved through Sioux County Saturday afternoon dropping heavy rain in...
Disaster Proclamation declared for Sioux County
A brand new production facility launched Sunday at KTIV.
KTIV launches production changes, a brand new on-air look
A tornado-warned storm moved through Sioux County Saturday afternoon dropping heavy rain in...
Sioux County Sheriff: No travel advised in Sioux Center Saturday due to flash floods
Sioux City Police investigating Saturday afternoon shooting
Sioux City Police investigating Saturday afternoon shooting

Latest News

Foggy start to the week, and a chance of storms Tuesday evening
Foggy start to the week, and a chance of storms Tuesday evening
Foggy start to the week, and a chance of storms Tuesday evening
Future Track
Rain slows down Sunday night but more arrives midweek
Future Track
Rain slows down Sunday night but more arrives midweek