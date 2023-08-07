‘The relationship was so important’ - City leaders react to news of USS Sioux City decommissioning

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City leaders are reacting to news that the Navy ship that bears the city’s name, will be decommissioned.

Less than five years after it was commissioned, the USS Sioux City will be decommissioned on August 14th at Naval Station Mayport, in Florida.

The Navy cited budget concerns as one of the reasons for the decommissioning. City Council Member Dan Moore tells KTIV, while he understands the Navy’s decision, he’s disheartened that the city’s time with the ship was so short.

”I understand budgets, I understand all of that, but I was hoping we would have at least 25 more years of USS Sioux City and the relationship,” said Moore. “The relationship was so important. All of us had built personal relationships with the US Navy crew.”

Sioux City has hosted several crew members from the ship over the years. Siouxland Chamber President Chris McGowan says despite this news, Sioux City’s dedication to our Armed Forces will continue.

”This is a remarkable manifestation of our commitment to the men and women in the Armed Forces. No community, anywhere in the country, rallied around to support their namesake ship and their crew the way Sioux City did,” said McGowan. “And my takeaway is, I will always be incredibly proud of the way my hometown responded to this ship and her crew.”

The USS Sioux City will officially be decommissioned one week from today, Monday, August 14th, at 10 am eastern time, that’s 9 a.m. central time at Naval Station Mayport in Florida.

