Sioux City Council address wastewater project, building demolition

One of the dirty pipes from the Sioux City Wastewater Treatment Plant
By Clayton Anderson
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The development process to rehabilitate the Wastewater Treatment Plant in Sioux City will be up for discussion at the city council meeting Monday night.

City staff is requesting council approve a resolution for a consulting services agreement with Hazen and Sawyer of Minneapolis, MN, for several elements of the project including the design and post construction.

The rehab comes after the over 60 year old plant received attention from the Environmental Protection Agency and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

Sioux City residents and industries saw a sewer rates increase July 1 to help fund the project.

Additionally tomorrow night the council will vote on a measure that would approve the demolition of a building in Sioux City.

City staff recommends demolition of a building at 112 West 3rd Street in Sioux City. That’s just up the block from Palmer Candy.

Agenda documents indicates that the owner of the property has failed to complete repairs that were asked of them in September of 2022.

