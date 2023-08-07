Sioux City Schools celebrates new teacher orientation

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was new teacher orientation day for some 80 teachers with the Sioux City Community School District.

On Monday, teachers were treated to lunch with administrators before a half-day of sessions preparing them for the new school year. School Board President Dan Greenwell said the district hoped to hire between 70 and 100 teachers, a mark they met this year.

For Chase Felix, a West High graduate, he’s excited to get started.

”You know, I’m not the only new person going into this. So that definitely helps out a lot walking into going into the media center today and seeing how many people are working,” said Felix.

Greenwell said the district focuses its recruiting efforts on a 300-mile radius around Sioux City. But the district will accept candidates from all across the country.

Felix was initially assigned to West High but was transferred to North Middle School.

“I mean, things aren’t always gonna go as planned. Some things are gonna get chaotic. And that’s going to be okay,” said Felix.

The first day of school for Sioux City public school students is Aug. 23.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.