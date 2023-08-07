Teen, 14, arrested after family says 12-year-old shot at birthday sleepover

Police said the 14-year-old suspect is being held at a juvenile detention center on a charge of manslaughter. (KARE, FAMILY PHOTO, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Police on Sunday announced the arrest of a 14-year-old in the shooting death of a 12-year-old in St. Paul, Minnesota.

St. Paul police said the 14-year-old is being held at a juvenile detention center on a charge of manslaughter. Police have not identified him.

Police said the victim was taken to a local hospital, where he died. Family identified the 12-year-old as Markee Jones, KSTP-TV reported.

Martez Hill told the station that his nephew, Jones, was shot during a birthday celebration. He said about 14 kids were having a sleepover. They were playing with a gun when it went off, Hill said.

“This should’ve never happened,” he told KSTP-TV.

“I hope this brings a lot of attention to people who have firearms to make sure you keep your gun safely locked away,” Jones’ aunt Lakrisha Hill said. “Kids are curious, and now I have a nephew to bury because of somebody else’s mistake.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux City Police investigating Saturday afternoon shooting
Sioux City Police investigating Saturday afternoon shooting
A tornado-warned storm moved through Sioux County Saturday afternoon dropping heavy rain in...
Sioux County Sheriff: No travel advised in Sioux Center Saturday due to flash floods
A brand new production facility launched Sunday at KTIV.
KTIV launches production changes, a brand new on-air look
A tornado-warned storm moved through Sioux County Saturday afternoon dropping heavy rain in...
Disaster Proclamation declared for Sioux County
File image
Dixon County Sheriff’s Office investigating drowning at Ponca State Park Sunday

Latest News

Wildlife officials say the bear is set to be relocated to Colorado. (KMAX, KOVR, CDFW, BEAR...
Bear, cubs captured after being linked to 21 break-ins in Lake Tahoe
The United States is out of the Women's World Cup after losing a dramatic 5 to 4 penalty...
Fans remain proud despite US crashing out of Women's World Cup
Council to look at Wastewater Treatment Plant rehab, building demolition
Storm cleanup begins in Sioux County