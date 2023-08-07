Tip Top Tux closing, leaving brides and grooms scrambling

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Tip Top Tux and Dream Dress Express in Sioux City did not open their doors to customers Monday. Instead, a note outside the door at the location on Floyd Blvd, as well as the one on Sergeant Road, indicated the stores were closed.

The Tip Top Tux locations on Floyd and at Lakeport Commons had these signs posted on their doors. (KTIV)

KTIV received an email that was sent out to employees announcing the permanent closure of Tip Top Tux and Dream Dress Express. Now grooms and brides in Siouxland are having to scramble for a solution.

“Our guys are out of state. So trying to get guys back to Sioux City to get fitted for tuxes again is going to be a nightmare. So we’re leaning towards maybe doing some jeans,” said Lexi Anderson of South Sioux City, Nebraska.

Lexi Anderson says her wedding is just under a month away and now she is out 14 tuxes for her bridal party, which comes in totaling just under $4,000. She now has to look at other stores and try to find the best option she can and wait and hope for a refund from Tip Top Tux.

“I’m trying to roll with the punches. And, you know, they say that you’re gonna have hiccups during the wedding planning, you just kind of gotta roll with it. And as long as my group shows up, I’m going to try to make the best of it,” said Anderson.

A similar story for the Petersen family who are out over $2,000 for ten tuxes. The good news? The dress has already been secured.

Kandi Petersen, of Wynot, Nebraska, has been helping plan her daughter Milah’s wedding, with the ceremony set for Sept. 16. Now they are looking at other options after assuming the tuxes won’t come.

“You can’t tell me that that company did not know what was going to happen,” said Kandi Petersen. “You know, it makes a person mad.”

While Petersen and Anderson already have their dresses, one bride-to-be is getting married in the summer of 2024 and will likely have to look for her dream dress all over again.

“I spent roughly $1,200 for a veil and my dress, and I still have to pay the other half of the dress,” said Jessica Foxhoven. “So I’m not quite sure yet. I don’t know if I’m going to look for another dress right now. Or wait.”

A Tip Top Tux store manager told KTIV this is a permanent closure. The parent company, Dapper and Dashing, notified employees of the closure in an email sent out at about 2 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7. They said no severance or benefits will be provided to employees.

This email was reportedly sent out on Monday, Aug. 7 telling employees that they were being laid off. (KTIV)

Customer Abby Johnston told KTIV the local owners are doing everything they can to get tuxedos, in stock, to customers. The owners are also encouraging customers to dispute the charge on their credit cards as a way to get their money back for tuxedos and dresses that aren’t in stock.

