Aubrey Trail petitions Nebraska officials to proceed with his execution

He was sentenced to death for the murder and dismemberment of Sydney Loofe in 2017.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Convicted murderer Aubrey Trail has petitioned the state to set a date for his execution.

Court documents filed Monday in Lancaster County, Trail petitioned Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen, Department of Corrections Director Rob Jeffrey, and Attorney General Mike Hilgers, to proceed with his death sentence.

“(Trail) does not wish to conduct any further litigation staying the execution of his death sentence,” the petition states, citing the Nebraska Supreme Court’s decision last year to uphold his death sentence.

The court also ruled at that time that he doesn’t get to benefit from his own bad behavior and reaffirmed the constitutionality of the Nebraska death penalty statutes, finding Trail’s sentence was not excessive or disproportionate.

Trail was sentenced in June 2021 by a three-judge panel for the 2017 murder of Sydney Loofe, whose dismembered body was found in Clay County. In 2017, Trail and his girlfriend, Bailey Boswell, killed a woman they just met and dumped her body. Boswell was sentenced to life in prison for her role in the murder.

Trail admitted to killing Loofe, saying he and Boswell lured her to his apartment in Wilber to get her involved in their criminal lifestyle. Loofe did not react well and he said he killed her because he was afraid she would inform others about their activities. Trail had earlier said Loofe was killed after a sex act went wrong.

Trail appealed his sentence arguing that the court messed up by not giving him a new trial after his own outburst. He shouted at the court and cut his own throat.

While the testimony at Trail’s trial was at times outlandish, the specifics of the case are gruesome.

Evidence showed both Trail and Boswell made a plan to kill Loofe after Boswell met her on a dating app. Loofe disappeared on the second date — and her body parts were found scattered in the countryside near Wilber, Neb.

Trail is currently on death row in Tecumseh State Correction Institution along with other notorious Nebraska killers including Omaha serial killer Anthony Garcia and Douglas County spree killer Nikko Jenkins.

Altogether, there are 11 men awaiting the death penalty in Nebraska. John Lotter has been on death row the longest: He killed three people in Richardson County in 1993, including Brandon Teena, the subject of the Academy Award-winning movie “Boys Don’t Cry.”

Nebraska rarely carries out a death sentence. The last execution took place in 2018; the one before that happened in 1997.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tip Top Tux on Floyd Blvd in Sioux City
Tip Top Tux closing, leaving brides and grooms scrambling
A car ended up going through a South Sioux City fence and landing in a residential pool.
Car smashes through fence and plunges into South Sioux City pool
Crews with the Junction Fire Company put a tarp on the massive opening in the home.
Car flies through second floor of house
Authorities continue to search for a man who went missing in the Missouri River at Ponca State...
Authorities continue search for man’s body after drowning at Ponca State Park Sunday
Sheriff: Man arrested for driving intoxicated with a 10-year-old in the car

Latest News

Siouxland Freedom Park installs new gazebo
Siouxland Food Bank partnered with Iowa Total Care for mobile food pantry
The Sioux City Community School District has lost a case in front of the Iowa Department of...
Sioux City Community Schools provide school supply support
New Missouri River Boat Club clubhouse
Police K9 team from across Iowa take part in regional trials in Le Mars