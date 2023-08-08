Camp KTIV: Remsen St. Mary’s football has new faces, but goals are still the same

REMSEN, Iowa (KTIV) - Monday marked the first day of practice for fall sports in Iowa, and football fields all around Siouxland were busy as teams prepare for the upcoming season.

There are a few new faces stepping up for Remsen St. Mary’s football, but they still have the same goal of competing hard every single day. The reigning 8-Man state champions say they are ready to go.

“Just getting better day by day. Just don’t focus on anything, just focus on the day. Don’t look ahead, don’t look anywhere, just focus,” said Hunter Pick, Remsen St. Mary’s senior OL/DL.

“Expect to work hard every day, get better every day and go 1-0,” said Colbey Penning, Remsen St. Mary’s senior linebacker.

Remsen St. Mary’s football was unstoppable last season going 13-0 on their way to winning the 8-man state title as they took down WACO. They’re hoping to carry that momentum, but also know it’s a new year to prove themselves on the field.

“They were saying that since we won last year, that this year we’re going to take a step down. They’ve been saying it the past couple of years, but this year, we’re gonna go out there and prove ourselves. We have something to prove,” said Pick.

The Hawks are losing eight impactful seniors from last season, but this year’s group of seniors are looking forward to taking what they learned from those guys, and they’re looking forward to showcasing their own leadership skills.

“I think it’s their time to kind of step up and try to figure out the leadership part of it. They have to learn how to win on their own, and it’s always been a new adventure every single year with a team,” said Tim Osterman, Remsen St. Mary’s football head coach.

“We had a good senior group last year. We’re trying to just follow their footsteps. I’m glad I get to be a leader this year. I’m going to take advantage of it and lead as much as I can,” said Pick.

The next few weeks of camp are all about giving max effort to see how this year’s crew can live out the brand of Remsen St. Mary’s football.

“When we approach this particular season, it’s about this group finding what can they actually do? What can they do, specifically? And how can we make this season special for them? That’s really what we’re trying to do as a coaching staff is to put them in the best position to be successful. And then how can we continue to play Remsen St. Mary’s style of football with this team?” said Osterman.

The Hawks are scheduled to kick off their season on August 25th with Harris-Lake Park.

