County-by-county breakdown of Iowa’s school voucher program

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The numbers have come in on how many students in Iowa are participating in the state’s school voucher program.

On Monday, the state said 18,627 Students First Education Savings Accounts have been approved, with less than 1,000 applications still being reviewed.

With this program, students attending a private school will get up to $7,500 each to use for tuition or select other educational services. The plan is meant to increase school choice in Iowa, but critics have argued it pulls money away from public schools without enough state oversight on how private schools use those tax dollars.

As part of Monday’s announcement, the state released a county-by-county breakdown of how many students have been approved. Two Siouxland counties are among the top 10 counties with the most students in the program. They are Woodbury County with 916 approved student applications and Sioux County with 1,183. You can see a full breakdown of Siouxland’s Iowa counties below:

Across the state, a majority of the approved applications came from Iowa’s most populous counties. Those counties also have the highest number of private schools accredited by the state.

There were three counties in the state, - Decatur, Louisa and Ringgold - that had zero applications approved. These three are among the counties in Iowa that don’t have a single private school.

After this program was approved, those against it argued that the concentration of private schools in urban areas would hurt rural areas unable to take advantage of the program. That issue pushed some Republican lawmakers to block Gov. Reynolds’ plan in 2022.

However, this latest data shows a majority of counties in Iowa without an accredited private school still have kids approved for the ESA program, even if in fewer numbers. Below, you can see how many vouchers were approved in each of Iowa’s 99 counties.

Once a student is approved for the program, they need to be accepted to attend a private school by Sept. 30. If they do not find a seat in a private school, the ESA will not be funded.

KCRG contributed to this article.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.