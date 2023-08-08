Crash in O’Brien County injures 2

(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By Dean Welte
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ARCHER, Iowa (KTIV) - A crash Monday morning in Northwest Iowa sent two people to the hospital.

According to KUOO Radio, the crash happened at about 10:30 a.m. at the 290th Street and Nettle Avenue intersection, located southwest of the town of Archer.

The Iowa State Patrol says the crash happened when a westbound pickup, which had stopped at the intersection’s stop sign, drove out in front of a northbound SUV. Both vehicles ended up in the ditch, with the SUV rolling and landing on its wheels.

The driver of the pickup, 18-year-old Noah Feilmeier of Glidden, Iowa, and the driver of the SUV, 53-year-old Matthew Simons of Marcus, Iowa were sent to a Sheldon hospital. Their injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

