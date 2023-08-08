Iowa National Guard prepares for natural disasters alongside utilities

Iowa National Guard trains for natural disasters alongside utility providers
Iowa National Guard trains for natural disasters alongside utility providers(Conner Hendricks KCRG)
By Conner Hendricks
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSTON, Iowa - August 10th is the third anniversary of the derecho, and if it hit again like it did in 2020, Iowa utilities and government leaders want to be sure they could respond effectively. That’s why the National Guard and groups like Alliant Energy are practicing for worst-case scenarios. The Guard responded after the derecho and cleared fallen trees so utility crews could repair power lines.

Nearly three years ago when the derecho swept through Iowa - about half a million people lost power. The energy infrastructure was so damaged many people were without electricity for a week or more. That’s why the group gathered at Camp Dodge.

Geoff Greenwood, a spokesman for MidAmerican Energy said, “We are here to simulate a really really bad disaster hitting Iowa the worst type of disaster you can think of. This includes things like a derecho and tornadoes and flooding and cyber attacks and just everything. A kitchen sink approach.”

Participants in this ‘tabletop drill’ include the National Guard, MidAmerican Energy, Alliant Energy, and other utility providers. So they know what to do if a tornado, derecho, flood, or other emergency happens... because in Iowa it’s a matter of ‘when’ not ‘if.’ Greenwood said when they’re not experiencing a disaster, they’re preparing for one.

“It’s a lot more than restoring power. A lot happens when there is a big natural disaster. And so when we can coordinate with other people who are responding to the disaster as well, we can be more efficient,” Greenwood said.

One scenario the group worked through involved coordinating debris removal and monitoring cell phone tower outages. Matthew Cole with Alliant Energy says exercises like these can improve restoration times.

“As more extreme weather comes into play, we want to make sure that we enhance our procedures and identify ways that we can work more closely together to get that faster response,” Cole said.

The Iowa National Guard can only go on missions when ordered by the Governor. The Guard says their role before those orders come down is to be a liaison between different agencies.

The training exercises run through the end of the week.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tip Top Tux on Floyd Blvd in Sioux City
Tip Top Tux closing, leaving brides and grooms scrambling
A car ended up going through a South Sioux City fence and landing in a residential pool.
Car smashes through fence and plunges into South Sioux City pool
Crews with the Junction Fire Company put a tarp on the massive opening in the home.
Car flies through second floor of house
Authorities continue to search for a man who went missing in the Missouri River at Ponca State...
Authorities continue search for man’s body after drowning at Ponca State Park Sunday
Sheriff: Man arrested for driving intoxicated with a 10-year-old in the car

Latest News

Siouxland Freedom Park installs new gazebo
Siouxland Food Bank partnered with Iowa Total Care for mobile food pantry
The Sioux City Community School District has lost a case in front of the Iowa Department of...
Sioux City Community Schools provide school supply support
New Missouri River Boat Club clubhouse
Police K9 team from across Iowa take part in regional trials in Le Mars