Iowa woman accused of setting building on fire

SUPERIOR, Iowa (KTIV) - A Northwest Iowa woman has been arrested after allegedly setting a building on fire.

According to KUOO Radio, 58-year-old Rebecca Bedow of Superior is accused of setting a shed on fire using gasoline. Authorities allege the fire was started at about 4:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7 in the 100 block of South 6th Street in Superior.

KUOO Radio says Bedow was arrested Monday and was charged with second-degree arson. Authorities say the shed Bedow allegedly set on fire had a value of about $750.

