KTIV’s helping ‘Pack the Bus’ with school supplies

Pack the Bus
Pack the Bus(KTIV)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - KTIV News 4 will be participating in a school supply drive meant to help Siouxland kids in need.

“Pack the Bus” donation barrels will be located at all the Hy-Vees in Sioux City and South Sioux City starting Aug. 9.

KTIV plans to be at several of those Hy-Vees from Aug. 9 through Aug. 14 during our noon, 5 and 6 newscasts. Our schedule is as follows:

  • Southern Hills - Wednesday, Aug. 9
  • South Sioux City - Thursday, Aug. 10
  • Gordon Drive - Friday, Aug. 11
  • Hamilton Blvd - Monday, Aug. 14

If you wish to participate in Pack the Bus, check out the lists below to see what kind of donations are needed.

List of supplies needed for elementary school kids.
List of supplies needed for elementary school kids.(KTIV)
List of supplies needed for kids in middle school and high school.
List of supplies needed for kids in middle school and high school.(KTIV)

