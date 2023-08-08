KTIV’s helping ‘Pack the Bus’ with school supplies
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - KTIV News 4 will be participating in a school supply drive meant to help Siouxland kids in need.
“Pack the Bus” donation barrels will be located at all the Hy-Vees in Sioux City and South Sioux City starting Aug. 9.
KTIV plans to be at several of those Hy-Vees from Aug. 9 through Aug. 14 during our noon, 5 and 6 newscasts. Our schedule is as follows:
- Southern Hills - Wednesday, Aug. 9
- South Sioux City - Thursday, Aug. 10
- Gordon Drive - Friday, Aug. 11
- Hamilton Blvd - Monday, Aug. 14
If you wish to participate in Pack the Bus, check out the lists below to see what kind of donations are needed.
